ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Up 1.8%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.12 and last traded at $33.10. 78,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,298,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $4.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. This represents a $19.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 56.90%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 36.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,990 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,550 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,969,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,031,000 after acquiring an additional 390,164 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

