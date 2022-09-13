Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 526,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,766 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $61,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,613,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 5.4 %

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,058,575.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,676 shares in the company, valued at $9,058,575.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $750,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,823 shares of company stock worth $3,526,086. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233,959. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.10. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.79 and a twelve month high of $300.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -0.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.