ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CFO Sells $218,500.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ZI stock traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $44.70. 2,820,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,027,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

