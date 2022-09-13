Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.63.

Zscaler Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $193.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.77 and its 200-day moving average is $179.58. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.89 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $684,716.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,860,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 4.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

