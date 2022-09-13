Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Zscaler to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.63.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $193.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler



Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

