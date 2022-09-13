ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. The company has a market cap of $24.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.91. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.