100,000 Shares in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIU) Acquired by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,532,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $3,441,000.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ APXIU opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

