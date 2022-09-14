13,417 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Bought by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Southern Copper Trading Down 2.6 %

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.95. 11,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,625. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.