1,393 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Purchased by ESG Planning

ESG Planning bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,393 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $1,004,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,004 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.62. 245,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,984,466. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $143.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.