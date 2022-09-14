15,962 Shares in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Bought by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,962 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Brookline Bancorp makes up approximately 0.1% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 235,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 13.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 39.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,211,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,166,000 after buying an additional 344,620 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 97.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 29,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 31.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.