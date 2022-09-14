20,664 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 110,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 33,018 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 83,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 463,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,558,096. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.90. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $52.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

