225,000 Shares in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQW) Acquired by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2022

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQWGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter valued at about $2,636,000.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Stock Performance

ITAQW stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Profile

(Get Rating)

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Industrial Tech Acquisitions II (NASDAQ:ITAQW)

