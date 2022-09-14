225,000 Shares in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQW) Acquired by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter valued at about $2,636,000.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Stock Performance

ITAQW stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Profile

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services.

