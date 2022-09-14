373,415 Shares in 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNAW) Acquired by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNAW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 373,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in 7 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in 7 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in 7 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in 7 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in 7 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

7 Acquisition Stock Performance

SVNAW remained flat at $0.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17. 7 Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.90.

7 Acquisition Company Profile

7 Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

