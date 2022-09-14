56,840 Shares in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Purchased by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Price Performance

Equity Distribution Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,104. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

About Equity Distribution Acquisition

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

