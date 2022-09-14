5,860 Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Purchased by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,520,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 848,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after buying an additional 767,791 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,818.0% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 783,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after buying an additional 742,643 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 1.69. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.07.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.09%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

