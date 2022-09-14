73,180 Shares in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Bought by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned about 0.16% of PLBY Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $483,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 37.1% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 173,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 46,862 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $294,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLBY traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $4.24. 11,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,502. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.91. PLBY Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $43.25.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLBY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PLBY Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on PLBY Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

