89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Raymond James

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 257.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on 89bio from $50.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of 89bio from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on 89bio from $54.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on 89bio from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 89bio to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. 89bio has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $142.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.68.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). As a group, equities analysts expect that 89bio will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,816,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,782,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,628,474.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 89bio by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 144,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 477.6% during the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 148,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 122,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 89bio by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

