908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CTO Sells $391,600.00 in Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $391,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 908,912 shares in the company, valued at $17,796,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
908 Devices stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 459,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,105. The company has a market cap of $537.03 million, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. 908 Devices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33.
908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. 908 Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
908 Devices Company Profile
908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.
