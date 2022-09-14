908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CTO Sells $391,600.00 in Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $391,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 908,912 shares in the company, valued at $17,796,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

908 Devices stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 459,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,105. The company has a market cap of $537.03 million, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. 908 Devices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. 908 Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 832.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 44,219 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 39,395 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

