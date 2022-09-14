908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.96 and last traded at $17.13. Approximately 1,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 319,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

908 Devices Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $535.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.30.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 908 Devices

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 908 Devices

In other 908 Devices news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $138,644.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,350,648.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $121,986.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $138,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,350,648.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 157,592 shares of company stock worth $3,099,724 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,477,000 after buying an additional 727,729 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 16.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,482,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,210,000 after buying an additional 486,533 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 552,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 242,968 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $4,128,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $3,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

