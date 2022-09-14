908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.96 and last traded at $17.13. Approximately 1,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 319,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.
908 Devices Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $535.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.30.
908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at 908 Devices
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 908 Devices
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,477,000 after buying an additional 727,729 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 16.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,482,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,210,000 after buying an additional 486,533 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 552,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 242,968 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $4,128,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $3,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.
About 908 Devices
908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 908 Devices (MASS)
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.