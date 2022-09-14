AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla Sells 11,237 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $660,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,445.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AAON traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.09. 1,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,762. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $83.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 0.70.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.33 million. AAON had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in AAON by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,749,000 after buying an additional 344,398 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 14.2% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,217,000 after acquiring an additional 316,362 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,472,000 after acquiring an additional 314,531 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the second quarter worth about $13,170,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,706,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAON. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AAON to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

