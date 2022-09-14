AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla Sells 11,237 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $660,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,445.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ AAON traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.09. 1,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,762. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $83.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 0.70.
AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.33 million. AAON had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAON. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AAON to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th.
AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.
