Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AGD)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE AGD opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
