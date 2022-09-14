Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AGD)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGD opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 115,786 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

