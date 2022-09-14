Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE ACP opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $11.55.
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
