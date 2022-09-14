Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ACP opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACP. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 29.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57,612 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 73.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 629,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 266,436 shares during the period.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

