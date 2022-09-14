abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.59

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 10958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.
abrdn Trading Down 0.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 5.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95.
abrdn Company Profile
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
