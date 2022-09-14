AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of ACRX opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 million, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.08.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.
