Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.48

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.48 and last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 61708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Aditxt Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aditxt

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aditxt stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 495,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.90% of Aditxt at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Aditxt Company Profile

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

