Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.75-$13.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.00 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.34 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.56.

AAP traded down $3.27 on Wednesday, hitting $169.56. 19,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.65 and its 200 day moving average is $195.57. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

