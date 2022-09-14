Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Advaxis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.47. Advaxis shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 1,068 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 million, a PE ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

