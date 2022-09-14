Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 618 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $11,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,084,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,911,000 after purchasing an additional 235,153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU stock opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.94. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

