Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,310,000 after buying an additional 2,026,477 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,154 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,879,000 after purchasing an additional 308,911 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,506,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,969,000 after purchasing an additional 337,527 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.57. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $117.08.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

