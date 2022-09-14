Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

RTX stock opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.29. The firm has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

