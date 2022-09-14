Advisory Services Network LLC Has $9.13 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $226.29 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $141.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.27 and a 200-day moving average of $232.49.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.42.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

