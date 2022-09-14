Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.7% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $24,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $158.54 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.