Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 4,539 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,232 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Adobe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Adobe by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $368.39 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $400.49 and its 200 day moving average is $410.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $172.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.15.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

