Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 570 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $210.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.28 and its 200-day moving average is $217.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

