Affinia Financial Group LLC Has $257,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Affinia Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 0.2% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.9 %

TXN traded up $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.80. 67,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,918,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.77 and a 200 day moving average of $169.76.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

