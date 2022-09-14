AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Up 2.4 %

AGFS opened at $1.68 on Friday. AgroFresh Solutions has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $88.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions ( NASDAQ:AGFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,959,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 197,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

