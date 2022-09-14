Aimia (TSE:AIM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.86

Shares of Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.86 and last traded at C$3.87, with a volume of 65603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Aimia Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 21.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$354.91 million and a P/E ratio of -8.96.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

