Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Lifted by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 230.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE APD traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.70. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.