Alchemist (MIST) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.08 Million

Alchemist (MIST) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Alchemist coin can now be bought for $2.71 or 0.00013353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemist has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Alchemist has a market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $217,802.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemist alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,269.42 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00056174 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012393 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00065675 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00075508 BTC.

Alchemist Coin Profile

Alchemist is a coin. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin.

Alchemist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.