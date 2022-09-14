Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.47. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 27,602 shares.

AXU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Alexco Resource to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexco Resource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

The firm has a market cap of $77.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXU. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alexco Resource by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,918,141 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 967,393 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Alexco Resource by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,990,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 643,413 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alexco Resource by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 142,413 shares during the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

