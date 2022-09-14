Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Rating) fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 385.15 ($4.65) and last traded at GBX 392.50 ($4.74). 38,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 384,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 395 ($4.77).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 470 ($5.68) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 485 ($5.86) to GBX 450 ($5.44) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 423.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 388.47. The stock has a market cap of £447.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,607.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Alpha Financial Markets Consulting

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s previous dividend of $2.90. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

In related news, insider Euan Fraser sold 563,485 shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.83), for a total value of £2,253,940 ($2,723,465.44).

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

