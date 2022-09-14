Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.6% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alphabet by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 289,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $813,107,000 after purchasing an additional 51,967 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,800,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $105.31 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

