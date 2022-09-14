Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Down to $20.38

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.38, but opened at $15.50. Altimmune shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 443,158 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Altimmune Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Activity at Altimmune

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,788.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altimmune news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $206,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $206,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider M Scot Roberts sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $65,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,588 shares of company stock worth $1,392,554. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altimmune by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 957.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 204,248 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 538.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 50,257 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 877.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 957,330 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 362,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 198,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

