Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Insider Sells $342,650.00 in Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $342,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Louis Fred Stephan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of Amcor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06.

Shares of AMCR stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 265,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,588,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 86,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,414,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,308,000 after purchasing an additional 951,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA started coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

