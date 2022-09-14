American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.77

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.77 and last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 3783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

American Assets Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 191.04%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,585,784 shares in the company, valued at $197,573,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,585,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,573,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $511,688.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,677,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,598,109.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 162,071 shares of company stock worth $4,745,203 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth $7,466,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 463,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,379,000 after acquiring an additional 259,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

