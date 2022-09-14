Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) is Castellan Group’s 3rd Largest Position

Castellan Group grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises approximately 3.0% of Castellan Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Castellan Group’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.70.

NYSE AMP opened at $277.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.07. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

