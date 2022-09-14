Analysts Set Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Price Target at GBX 191.29

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 177.29 ($2.14).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 189 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 122 ($1.47) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Clodagh Moriarty acquired 25,025 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £29,779.75 ($35,983.26). In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Clodagh Moriarty acquired 25,025 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £29,779.75 ($35,983.26). Also, insider Mark Castle acquired 39,936 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £49,920 ($60,318.99). Insiders acquired 86,733 shares of company stock worth $10,473,603 over the last three months.

TW stock opened at GBX 106.65 ($1.29) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 117.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 125.45. The company has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 691.56. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of GBX 101.75 ($1.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 179.70 ($2.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 4.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.44. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,625.00%.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

