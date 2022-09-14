Analyzing ReNew Energy Global (RNW) and Its Rivals

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) is one of 85 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ReNew Energy Global to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.5% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global -26.87% -7.12% -1.45% ReNew Energy Global Competitors -6.60% 6.47% 2.01%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReNew Energy Global’s peers have a beta of -1.06, suggesting that their average stock price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 ReNew Energy Global Competitors 558 3350 3147 61 2.38

ReNew Energy Global presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 143.55%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 4.40%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global $912.00 million -$211.00 million -6.65 ReNew Energy Global Competitors $9.22 billion $453.29 million 4.71

ReNew Energy Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ReNew Energy Global. ReNew Energy Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ReNew Energy Global peers beat ReNew Energy Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company also provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. As of March 31, 2022, its portfolio consisted of 10.69 GW of wind and solar energy projects, hydro, firm power projects, and distributed solar energy projects, of which 7.57 GW projects were commissioned and 3.12 GW were committed. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

