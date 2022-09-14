Andrew William Fraser Brown Sells 12,637 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.67. 2,521,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,731,154. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -494.42, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

