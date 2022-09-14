Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Acquires New Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 90,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,000. Citrix Systems makes up about 0.9% of Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $11,780,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $14,209,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $9,168,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,312,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $2,505,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Citrix Systems Stock Performance

Citrix Systems Profile

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $103.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.75. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $115.00.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

